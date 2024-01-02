Now on desks and in in-boxes is the January 2024 print edition of Professional Security Magazine, on a theme of new tech: app-based door and access control, video surveillance with artificial intelligence; and what the facilities management (FM) plc Mitie terms a ‘facilities transformation’, whereby tech is bringing efficiencies to building management in general, not only security.

As ever we are your premier source of news about what’s happening in private security in the British Isles: we report from the winter seminar of the UK chapter of ASIS, and an IPSA gathering (hosted, coincidentally, by Mitie inside The Shard in London) where we heard the latest about the promising-sounding skills board. We also went to the University of Birmingham for the National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS) conference and awards dinner (pictured left is officer of the year, Yakubu Adetunji of Manchester Royal Infirmary, alongside Simon Whitehorn of the awards sponsor, the conflict reduction management trainers Maybo). Also featured are counter-terrorism, safe restraint, and football hooliganism.

Plus some regulars – MD Roy Cooper’s month of gossip for installers, distributors and manufacturers; a book review page, four pages of ‘spending the budget’, and four pages of new products and services, including (to continue that tech theme) a page speculating how exhibitors are adapting to having intangible software as their offerings, rather than the traditional intruder alarms, access control panels and CCTV cameras.

February’s edition will have a cyber theme; anticipating that, we look at the language around cyber and information security. It matters quite apart from non-cyber people having to do their best to understand the jargon; if it’s a struggle even for some security people, how are the majority of non-specialists meant to manage? If the jargon is too off-putting, how can the necessary messages about computer hygiene and good practice get through to IT users?

