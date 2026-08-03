Cultural heritage awards

The International Arts & Antiquities Security Forum (IAASF) is running awards to honour those who have contributed to the protection and preservation of cultural heritage. Nominations are open until Sunday, August 16, for four categories:

Cultural Heritage Protection Initiative – to recognise a national or international initiative that can clearly demonstrate a positive and proactive impact on the protection of cultural heritage.

Cultural Protection Ambassador – for an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to support and develop strategies, programmes, and other activities which protect and preserve our global cultural heritage.

Young Cultural Protection Leader – open someone (under 30) who has demonstrated initiative, leadership, and a desire to protect cultural heritage in whatever form it presents itself.

Cultural Protection Training Initiative – to recognise the individual, team, or organisation who have adopted a proactive approach to the protection and preservation of arts and cultural heritage. This successful recipient will demonstrate a multisector outreach that positively enables the protection of artefacts, collections, or other cultural heritage assets.

How to enter

Submissions can be made by individuals, organisations, or by others acting on behalf of a named person or organisation. All shortlisted nominations will be informed by August 19, and the winners will be named during the IAASF Gala Dinner on Tuesday, September 8, during the forum’s two-day conference at Redworth Hall Hotel (pictured), outside Darlington, County Durham. Finalists will receive an invite to the IAASF conference and a framed certificate of merit; and the overall winner will be awarded a trophy.

About the event

As at previous IAASF events, topics cover the range of risks faced by museums and art galleries – not only crime such as theft, but fire and other damage. Some return speakers include the veteran William Brown, former National Security Adviser for Arts Council England; and the consultant Dan Gillis, on the technical side of security. Durham Police DI Martin Wilson, Head of Cyber and Innovation at the North East Business Resilience Centre, will cover cyber. For the programme, visit https://www.tridentmanor.com/iaasf/iaasf-2026/programme_3/.

About the IAASF

The forum is chaired by Andy Davis, Managing Director of the consultancy Trident Manor, who will speak at the event about Martyn’s Law, the UK-wide duty on premises and events to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism, due to come into force next year. For the event speakers, from the UK and abroad, visit https://www.tridentmanor.com/iaasf/iaasf-2026/meet-the-speakers/.