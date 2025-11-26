Institute awards night

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Royal Patron of the Security Institute, attended its 2025 awards night in London. There Princess Anne presented two of the evening’s most distinguished accolades – the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Outstanding Young Security Professional Award in the name of the late former president of the Institute, Baroness Ruth Henig CBE JP DL.

The ceremony, at the Millennium Hotel and Conference Centre, brought together security people from across the Institute’s membership as well as guests to mark excellence within the industry. The Institute adds that as Royal Patron, Princess Anne’s continued support underscores the value of professionalism, integrity, and collaboration, and indeed in recognising the work of those Institute members who have gone above and beyond in their contributions to the sector.

Princess Anne is pictured with the Lifetime Achievement Award winner Bob Martin CSyP FSyI. The Outstanding Young Security Professional Award went to Raegan Moss, to mark an emerging leader who has demonstrated skill, innovation, and commitment at an early stage of her career.

Among other winners, the long-time consultant and author Dr Peter Speight took home the Outstanding Contribution to Security Award. Institute Learner of the Year was Khalid Mahmood OCS, who, despite facing serious illness, persevered with his studies and even found time to help others.

International Achiever of the Year went to Jamie Daniels, a security manager whose energy, professionalism, and expertise have made a significant impact on the international nuclear security community. Avtar ‘Avi’ Purewal became Academic Achiever of the Year due to his grades and commitment, and Mike Lees CSyP FSyI was named Volunteer of the Year due to his longstanding service as part of the Institute’s Validation Board and other activities in aid of the Institute. Mike is the Head of Business Security at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and a deputy registrar for the Chartered Security Professionals (CSyP).

The Lavender Group won the EDI Initiative of the Year Award for their work at founding a community of like-minded LGBTQ+ security professionals; and Daniel and Jacqueline Pike won the Security Innovation Award for the Dynamic Threat and Risk Assessments Security (DTRAS) programme for a second year in a row

Sarah Austerberry CSyP FSyI RSES Principal, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, said afterwards: “We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal once again. Her engagement brings great pride to our members and recognises the crucial role of security practitioners in today’s society. This year’s winners truly exemplify the best of our industry – combining experience, leadership, and new ideas that will shape the future of security. All in all, the event was a fitting tribute to 25 years of advancing our sector.”

Next social

The Institute’s next event is a winter social, in central London on December 17.