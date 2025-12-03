Double at 2025 Security and Fire Excellence Awards

Among the winners at the 2025 Security and Fire Excellence Awards, on Monday night, December 1 in London was the guarding contractor Corps Security. The social enterprise was recognised in two categories: Inspiration in HR, and Security or Fire ESG Initiative of the Year. In both categories, Corps was praised for its people-focused strategy that directly supports business success and profitability.

The Inspiration in HR award (pictured – event compere Stephen Mangan, left; and award presenter Jeff Johnson of recruitment firm SSR Personnel right) praised initiatives including for management development, the £45,000 spend on its internal colleague portal, and a further £20,000 in colleague reward and recognition, and the online Talos 360 recruitment platform. The organisation’s 5.11pc attrition rate was praised as well below the industry average, while some 59pc of staff have over five years’ service. The judges noted how the team’s use of technology and data-driven approach has a measurable impact, with 70pc of colleagues strongly agreeing that HR keeps them informed and involved.

The ESG Initiative of the Year award marked the Corps’s approach to environmental, social and governance priorities, underpinned by its people, planet and purpose values. Judges commended the organisation’s net zero targets and meaningful social impact. Achievements include a 7.15pc reduction in carbon emissions, with 36pc of its vehicle fleet now electric or hybrid, Neutral Carbon Zone gold certification and EcoVadis silver accreditation. The judges also saw Corps’ commitment to the Real Living Wage, with 98.8pc of colleagues now paid at or above this level, and its partnerships with veteran charities, including a £100,000 donation to Combat Stress in the last financial year.

Paul Lotter, Managing Director of Corps Security, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive these two awards, which recognise the hard work and dedication of our teams across the business. Our HR colleagues, led by HR Director Magda Jablonska El-Aasar, work tirelessly to create an environment where people feel valued and supported. Our commitment to ESG, led by Quality and Compliance Manager Sharon McLaren, also reflects our purpose as a social enterprise: to support the communities and environment we operate within. These awards demonstrate that we’re doing right by our people and our planet.”

Some 800 attended the dinner at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane. For the winners in full visit https://www.securityandfireawards.com/winners-2025.