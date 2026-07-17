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Fire

Fire detection panel

by Mark Rowe

The manufacturer Comelit-PAC has launched LogiFire 2 panel, adding to its LogiFire fire detection products with a solution designed for small to medium-sized installations, the company says.

The LogiFire range is the firm’s addressable fire detection platform, for applications ranging from smaller stand-alone sites to larger, more complex buildings. Designed around a common ecosystem of panels, detectors, interfaces and accessories, the range enables installers and end users to maintain consistency across projects. The new panel introduces cloud connectivity and wireless integration.

Mandy Bowden, Comelit-PAC Fire Systems Business Manager UK and Republic of Ireland, says: In many projects we are still seeing fire systems managed across multiple panels and sites without a simple way of viewing or checking status remotely, which can add unnecessary time during maintenance or fault investigation. With LogiFire 2, we’ve focused on giving installers and end users a clearer view of the system through cloud connectivity, while also keeping the installation process familiar. It’s about making day-to-day management more straightforward without changing the way people already work with LogiFire.”

Supplied as standard with one loop and expandable to two, the panel supports up to 250 devices per loop and up to 16 zonal LEDs. The product is for a variety of applications, the firm says; including education, hospitality, retail, commercial buildings and heritage properties. It works with Comelit’s MySites cloud platform, and comes with TCP/IP connectivity and wireless integration, for flexibility for projects where remote system visibility, networking or cable-free installation may be required. The panel also features a new graphical display and ergonomic interface. The new panel works with LogiFire addressable devices. Programming, the makers say, can be carried out through the panel interface or via LogiFire software, providing options at the installation and during maintenance. The panel also has features previously available only on LogiFire 8, and it’s approved to EN54-2 and EN54-4 standards.

Mandy added: “LogiFire 2 strengthens the wider LogiFire range by providing customers with another option to combine proven fire detection technology with the connectivity and flexibility increasingly expected on smaller systems. By maintaining compatibility across the wider platform while introducing cloud and wireless capabilities as standard, we’re helping installers, specifiers and end users create solutions that can adapt to changing building requirements both now and in the future.”

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