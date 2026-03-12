Fraud figures

More than 444,000 cases were recorded to the National Fraud Database (NFD) in 2025, according to Cifas, the fraud prevention membership body – the highest number ever recorded in a year, and a 6pc increase on 2024.

Cifas members report preventing £2.4 billion in fraud losses. Almost three quarters (72pc) of all cases reported in 2025 were linked to identity fraud and facility takeover, suggesting criminals are using stolen or compromised personal details as a gateway to wider financial harm, says Cifas, whose members include banks, retailers and insurers. Cifas adds that fraud is becoming increasingly complex and international, by organised crime groups.

Mike Haley, CEO of Cifas, said: “Our data and intelligence show how fraud is being industrialised, with AI accelerating crime that is increasingly digital, organised and international. Fraud must be treated as a national enforcement priority. Closing the gap requires decisive action, robust disruption of criminal networks, and greater sharing of cross‑sector data and intelligence to stop fraud at the source.”

Facility (account) takeover

More than 78,000 facility (account) takeover cases were reported in 2025, accounting for 18pc of all NFD filings and representing a 6pc increase on 2024. Cases linked to mobile phone products continue to dominate, followed by online retail and personal credit cards, together accounting for around 90pc of all takeovers. Unauthorised SIM swaps rose noticeably, up 38 per cent, driven by the availability of stolen personal data and increasingly automated attack methods. Cifas says that criminals have continued to exploit AI and are adopting stealthier tactics – such as disabling alerts and gradually altering account details – to avoid detection.

Identity fraud

Over 242,000 identity fraud cases were filed, accounting for 54pc of all fraud-risk cases recorded to the NFD in 2025. While this represents a 3pc decrease on 2024, identity fraud remains the single most common fraud type reported by Cifas members. The decline in cases filed reflects a shift in tactics, rather than a reduction in harm, as criminals move towards account take-over, particularly targeting the telecoms sector for mobile phone products. The largest identity fraud rises were seen in bank accounts (over 63,000 cases, a 10pc rise) and insurance (rising 26pc to more than 16,000 cases).

Misuse of facility surges

Cifas reports more than 106,000 misuse of facility cases recorded to the NFD in 2025 – a 43 per cent increase compared to 2024, and one of the sharpest rises across fraud types. Also, over 22,000 cases were recorded by Cifas members in a new money mule filing category. These cases affect not only personal and business bank accounts, but other financial facilities such as personal credit cards, pre-paid cards and money transfer accounts. According to Cifas, money muling remains a persistent and evolving threat particularly across social media with criminal recruitment tactics and lures including job scams, ‘business opportunities’ and even overpaying sellers for items via online marketplaces.

Stephen Dalton, Director of Intelligence, at Cifas, said: “Rising cases reflect both the scale of offending and improved reporting by organisations. Criminals are shifting to more subtle methods such as credential stuffing, SIM swaps, and gradual profile changes, to evade detection. We anticipate more use of AI to personalise attacks and build credible, long-term profiles – reinforcing the need for cross-sector collaboration to spot patterns earlier.”