Five ways to protect a connected building

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Service Engineer. Bristol / Bristol
Security System Engineer (Service and Maintenance) / London, UK
Installation Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Security Service Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Senior Security Consultant / UK
Technical Account Manager / London, UK
Electrician / Senior Electrician – Central London / London
Small Works & Service Manager / UK - Brighton & Hove
Project Manager / London
BDM / Midlands
Post a Job Ad
Interviews

Five ways to protect a connected building

by Mark Rowe
Businesses often focus on protecting traditional IT systems while overlooking the technologies responsible for securing their buildings, according to David Robinson, Head of Cybersecurity at Restore Information Management, pictured. He says: Many building systems still rely on default credentials straight out of the box. If these credentials aren’t changed, cyber criminals can gain access to critical systems with relative ease. “As today’s building systems become more connected and cloud-based, security often fails to keep pace. Without the right controls, attackers could disable CCTV, interfere with access control systems, unlock doors or use vulnerable building systems as a route into the wider corporate network.”
Hence here are his five ways that a business can strengthen the cyber security of connected building systems, and reduce the risk of physical security incidents.
  1. Know what systems you have and how they are connected
Security begins with visibility. Organisations should maintain an up-to-date inventory of every network-connected or remotely accessible building system, including access control, CCTV, Building Management Systems and other operational technologies. This should include who manages each system, who has access and how remote connections are provided.
Understanding the environment is the first step to reducing opportunities for attackers.
  1. Eliminate default passwords and shared accounts
Default credentials and shared logins remain among the most common weaknesses in connected security systems. Manufacturer passwords should be replaced immediately, shared accounts removed, and every employee or contractor provided with an individual account that can be monitored and disabled when no longer required.
Strong access management makes it significantly harder for attackers to gain unauthorised access.
  1. Tighten remote access controls
Remote maintenance is essential for many security and building systems, but unmanaged access creates unnecessary risk. Organisations should regularly audit contractor and employee accounts, remove dormant users and ensure all remote access is approved, time-limited and reviewed throughout the lifecycle of a contract.
  1. Separate security systems from corporate networks
Where possible, building systems should operate separately from wider corporate IT networks. Network segmentation limits the impact of a successful cyber attack by preventing attackers from moving laterally into other business-critical systems.
Facilities, IT and security teams should work together to identify opportunities to improve resilience across legacy infrastructure.
  1. Treat cyber security as part of physical security
Cyber security should be embedded into every security strategy rather than viewed as an IT issue alone. Regular awareness training, closer collaboration between security and IT teams, and designing new systems with security in mind can reduce the likelihood of compromise.
As buildings become smarter, protecting physical assets increasingly depends on securing the digital systems that control them.

Related News

Close