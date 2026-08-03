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Awards

Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards

by Mark Rowe

Eskenzi PR, the cybersecurity PR agency, has opened nominations for its tenth annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards. These celebrate the UK cybersecurity people who work to make the industry not only more secure, but more diverse, healthier and better informed. Sponsors include CultureAI, OneAdvanced and The Zensory.  They recognise educators who are fostering the next generation of cyber talent, those who are fighting cybercrime, and mentors who are guiding others. The awards also acknowledge those who are making cybersecurity a more inclusive space (Diversity Champion) and those who prioritise the wellbeing of their peers (Cybersecurity Wellbeing Advocate). For 2026, there are three new categories:

  • Cyber Scribe: for the cybersecurity industry’s best and most insightful cyber blogs and newsletters, including those published on Medium, Substack or LinkedIn.
  • Voice of Security: for the industry’s best podcasts and vodcasts.
  • Channel Champion: for the unsung heroes of the channel, from distributors and resellers to vendors with a strong channel presence.

Entries are now open, which includes filling in a short form detailing why the person deserves the award. Nominations will remain open until 5pm on Wednesday, September 16, before closing for review by a (soon-to-be-announced) panel of judges. Nominees, nominators, and their guests are then invited to a celebratory evening in London in October (date and location to be confirmed) to coincide with Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Thanks to sponsors, the awards are free to enter, and to attend.

Sam Soares, CRO at CultureAI, said:  “CultureAI is proud to support the tenth Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards, celebrating the cybersecurity professionals who protect their organisations without fanfare, even as the threat, technology and governance landscapes shift. As AI adoption outpaces governance, these teams are absorbing an entirely new category of risk alongside everything they already carry. Recognising that work is long overdue, and we’re pleased to play a part in it.”

And Yvonne Eskenzi, Co-Founder and Director at Eskenzi PR, said: “As we celebrate the tenth year of the Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards, I’m incredibly proud of what these awards have come to represent. Over the past decade, we’ve had the privilege of recognising hundreds of remarkable people whose dedication, kindness and expertise have helped make our industry stronger, safer and more inclusive. I encourage everyone across the cybersecurity community to take a moment to nominate a colleague, mentor, teammate or friend who deserves to be recognised. Their contribution matters, and together we can make sure their achievements are celebrated as part of this very special milestone year.” Categories this year include:

 

  • Cyber Correspondent (for cyber journalists, broadcasters and writers)
  • Godparent of Security
  • Data Guardian
  • CISO Supremo
  • Security Avengers – Best Team
  • Best Educator
  • Best Ethical Hacker/Pentester
  • Rising Star
  • Security Mentor
  • Best Security Awareness Campaign
  • Diversity Champion
  • Cybersecurity Wellbeing Advocate
  • Cyber Scribe (for blogs/newsletters)
  • Voice of Security (for podcasts/vodcasts); and
  • Channel Champion.

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