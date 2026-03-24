Now landing on desks, and in email in-boxes in digital format, is the April 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine. We pride ourselves on getting out and about, to take the pulse of the private security industry in the British Isles, and this month is no exception. We report on the evolving security at Canary Wharf in London Docklands, itself a response to the change in the private development; diversifying beyond the high rises housing big banks that made its name.

We also update you on the S12 group of guarding company chiefs; and digest for you the National Pubwatch conference in Liverpool; and (happening only a stone’s throw away and a week later) Carlisle Support Services’ Innovation Lab and awards dinner.

Also we take a training session for the C-suite to go through a scenario of a ransomware attack – to rehearse some of the human and organisational obstacles before such a cyber attack happens to them for real; the latest on Martyn’s Law; and how a guarding contractor went about patrolling a London business estate to keep on to of low-level nuisances and shop theft.

Plus our regulars such as magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip for installers, manufacturers and distributors of security products and services; four pages of ‘spending the budget’;’and four pages of new products and services.

If you’d like to look at a print copy with a view to subscribing – it costs from £40 for one year – email your name and postal address to [email protected].

Next month

The May edition is due to feature event security – a further visit to a football ground to see match day stewarding, after our cover feature on the London Stadium, the home of West Ham FC, in the March edition; and safety advisory groups – besides emergency communications (after a visit to the Bapco show) and business improvement districts.

Photo by Mark Rowe: cafe tables at One Canada Square, Canary Wharf.