Data Privacy Week comments

It’s Data Privacy Week.

Zero Trust must be at the core of a security strategy, according to Kevin Curran, IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster University. He says: “The traditional security model, which assumes that everything inside the network can be trusted, is no longer fit for purpose. The growing use of IoT devices and cloud services means organisations now have far more endpoints exposed to potential attack. A basic rule of cybersecurity is that the more connected devices you have, the greater the risk. Many of these devices effectively act as back doors into corporate systems, often without organisations fully realising the level of exposure they’ve created.

“Zero Trust works on the principle that no user or device should be trusted by default, regardless of where they sit in the network. Every request must be verified, reflecting the reality that data is now spread across multiple platforms and services. But that requires strong governance, clear policies and senior-level oversight to be effective. Many organisations struggle with this because it means enforcing new behaviours, tighter controls and, in some cases, reduced access. That can be uncomfortable, but it’s essential.”

Monica Landen, CISO at Diligent comments that the gap between AI adoption and AI governance has never been wider. She says: “Business leaders are doubling down on AI investments, yet many organizations are racing to implement AI tools without putting the right data governance frameworks in place. In some instances, companies have deployed generative AI solutions only to discover too late that they have inadvertently exposed sensitive customer data or violated compliance requirements. The aftermath isn’t pretty, leading to reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and considerable loss of revenue.” And Jimmy Astle, Director, Machine Learning at Red Canary says that Agentic AI is moving out of the lab and into real-world corporate systems – used for scanning documents, augmenting workflows, and taking actions once reserved for humans. He says: “That shift has significant ramifications for data privacy, especially if AI tools are deployed without clear governance, strong access controls, and careful oversight.

“The risk stems from the increasing volumes of information that organisations need to grant their agents access to for them to act autonomously. That data is often sensitive or personal, relating to employees and customers – who expect the business to keep it secure. This is why guardrails around data access must come first in any AI initiative.

“Data privacy in the agentic era starts with treating AI like any other user that accesses corporate systems – it must be secured at the identity layer. Organisations should keep their access privileges tight, maintain clear visibility into which data AI agents can retrieve and act on, and control which users are able to prompt them. From there, employees need clear usage policies and security teams should regularly review how their AI systems behave in practice. Privacy checks should also be built directly into user workflows from day one to ensure consistent and widespread compliance. With robust data privacy controls, AI will remain a force for efficiency and insight, rather than a source of unintentional exposure.”

