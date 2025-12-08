Staying safe for Christmas

The festive season brings full streets, bright lights and plenty of reasons to celebrate. From office parties to Christmas markets and last-minute shopping, it’s one of the busiest times of the year; it’s easy to get caught up in the buzz, which is part of the fun, but it’s also when people tend to relax their guard. After years working in security, I’ve seen how quickly a good night or a simple trip into town can take a turn for the worse. It’s rarely dramatic, but lost phones, stolen bags or an awkward situation after a few drinks, can spoil what should have been a great evening. A bit of planning and awareness really can make all the difference, says Gavin Wilson, Director of Physical Security & Risk at the consultancy Toro Solutions.

Whether you’re in a packed bar or a busy high street, keep an eye on your belongings. Thieves take advantage of crowds and distractions, especially when people are juggling shopping bags or chatting with friends. Avoid leaving bags on chairs or tables. Keep them zipped, close to you and ideally on your lap or under a table where you can feel them. Jackets hung on chairs are a common target too it only takes a few seconds for someone to check a pocket and slip out a wallet or phone. If there’s a cloakroom, use it.

Be aware of common techniques for theft. An item on a table is covered by a ‘survey’ whilst the thief removes the item – either a phone or purse – and by the time you have noticed they are gone. Also, be conscious of pickpockets: People have a tendency to tap their pockets when they hear (or see) a message about ‘pickpockets operating in this area’ – it only shows the criminals where your valuable items are kept, so don’t do it.

Keep some cash separate from your wallet or purse in case you lose it and avoid relying on just your phone for payments and travel. Think about what you’d do if it went missing. Having a spare card, a bit of cash and a written note of an emergency contact could save you a lot of stress later. If you are travelling by train, then printing your train ticket out could help you get home safely.

Harassment and unwanted attention can creep in at this time of year too, especially when alcohol is involved. Stick with people you trust and step in if you see someone uncomfortable. If you feel unsafe, then ask for “Angela” at a bar or restaurant, and the staff will know you need help.

Social situations

Christmas is meant to be sociable, and most nights out are trouble-free, but it pays to keep your wits about you. Sadly, drink spiking remains a problem. Research by Drinkaware and Anglia Ruskin found that 2.2 per cent of people said their drink had been spiked in the past year around 1.2 million adults across the UK. Never leave your drink unattended and only accept drinks from bar staff or people you trust. If your drink tastes strange or you start to feel unwell, get help immediately. Tell your friends and find a member of staff or security.

Alcohol can blur judgment too. What seems funny or harmless in the moment can look very different the next day. Respect personal space, be kind, and think before you post photos or videos online. Not everyone wants their night out shared publicly, and it’s easier than you think for something light-hearted to damage a reputation.

Professional awareness

Loose lips sink ships, and it’s easy to forget about information security when you’re relaxed and having a good time. Avoid talking about work in public places where others can overhear – and be aware of what’s on your screen if you’re checking emails or messages. Always lock your device when you’re not using it.

Try not to take work devices or papers to social events unless you really need them. Laptops, USB sticks and access passes go missing far more often than people realise. Keep your staff pass tucked away rather than on display, as wearing it openly in public can give away where you work and might attract unwanted attention from those looking to exploit that information.

Reputation counts too! A few careless words or actions can linger long after the night out. Keep it friendly, professional and light, and look out for colleagues who might have had one too many and need a quiet word or a lift home. One sober friend on ‘Shark Watch’, keeping the group safe from the sharks circling the group, can be the difference between a having good time, or ending your evening reporting a crime.

Phones and personal items

For many our phones are our lifelines these days – payments, train tickets and cameras rolled into one but that also makes them a prime target for theft. Try not to have your phone constantly in your hand in busy areas, and don’t display it unnecessarily. Before heading out, turn on phone tracking and make sure it locks quickly when not in use. A PIN or fingerprint lock is much safer than a simple swipe, and having a longer unlock code makes it harder for someone to watch you enter it and remember it for when they steal your phone later that evening. Consider using a six or eight digit unlock code by using your current one twice.

If your phone disappears, a thief could have access to your contact list, banking apps or emails before you even notice. Keeping a bit of cash and a spare card on you means you’re not stuck if that happens. Be careful about what you share online too, because posting that you’re ‘out for the night’ might seem harmless, but it tells people your home’s empty.

Noise cancelling headphones

Noise cancelling headphones are brilliant for flights and trains, but not so useful for street awareness as, even in awareness mode, they block out more of your surroundings than you realise. Over-ear versions tend to muffle sound completely, making it harder to hear approaching traffic or people behind you.

They’re also expensive, which makes them a tempting target. Check what your Bluetooth name is as, if it says something like ‘Emma’s Headphones’, you’re not only sharing your name but advertising a high-value item, particularly if you are on a quiet train with few other people, and are the only one wearing headphones in a carriage, or those of an identifiable brand. This is a particular consideration for lone travellers as it facilitates an approach by a hostile individual pretending to know your name. If you wear headphones while out walking, try using just one earbud so you can still hear what’s going on around you.

Travelling

Getting home at the end of the night is when people are often most at risk. Plan your journey before you leave. Book a licensed taxi or check your public transport options ahead of time. If you’re using a taxi app, confirm the driver’s name and number plate before you get in. If something doesn’t feel right don’t get in, wait for another car, or head back inside.

On public transport, keep your bag close and stay where there are other people. If you’re walking, stick to well-lit streets and main roads, and avoid shortcuts through quiet areas, even if they save you a few minutes. Never get into a car with a driver who has been drinking – it’s not worth the risk. Taxis have accidents, too, and you should be wearing a seatbelt in any vehicle.

If you feel uneasy on your way home, call a friend or family member and stay on the line until you arrive and, where possible, travel with a friend or colleague even if it is just walking to the tube together. If you are going to arrive home after dark, then consider carrying a small torch.

Final thoughts

Christmas is a time to celebrate, to relax and to enjoy the company of friends, family and colleagues. Staying safe doesn’t mean being suspicious or anxious, it simply means being aware of your surroundings and thinking ahead. Keep your belongings close, plan your journey, and look out for one another. With a bit of common sense and awareness, you can make sure the only thing you take home from this festive season is perhaps some happy memories and a mild headache the next morning.