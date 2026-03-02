The access control and security management product manufacturer Gallagher Security has appointed Josh Arnold as Chief Product Officer.

Gallagher Security Chief Executive Mark Junge says the appointment signals a new chapter for Gallagher, at a time of significant industry change and opportunity. Mark says: “With a wealth of international experience and a passion for both product leadership and engineering, Josh brings a unique perspective to Gallagher. Security is undergoing one of the most transformative periods in its history, driven by rapid advances and customer expectations.

“Josh brings the experience, commercial focus, and product leadership needed to ensure Gallagher leads these changes. His appointment strengthens our commitment to developing secure, innovative, and globally trusted solutions manufactured in New Zealand.”

Josh is leading the teams responsible for designing, developing and delivering Gallagher’s devices, platforms and services.

He has an engineering background and more than 15 years leading international product and technology companies.

“Gallagher is the only true beginning to end security technology company I’ve ever encountered,” says Josh. “We design, engineer, manufacture, test, distribute and support every one of our security products right here in New Zealand. You can walk the floor at our Head Office and see devices coming off the line.”

Josh adds: “What attracted me most to Gallagher was its culture. There’s a deep pride in building exceptional products and a genuine belief in solving meaningful problems for customers around the world.”

The role of a Chief Product Officer is more strategically important than ever, he says. “In an AI-capable world, the lines between product and technology have dissolved. Customers expect systems that are intelligent, secure, intuitive, and constantly evolving. Helping Gallagher meet and exceed those expectations is an incredible opportunity. In many ways, Gallagher embodies classic Kiwi ingenuity – practical, inventive, and confident – that has helped New Zealand compete so successfully on the global stage. For 87 years, Gallagher has exported world-class innovation to customers around the world. I’m excited to help shape the next chapter of that story.”