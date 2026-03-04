CATEGORIES
Guarding

Festival Place FM contract

by Mark Rowe

After a competitive tender process, Westgrove Group has been awarded a three year multi-million total facilities management (TFM) contract to provide services at the Basingstoke shopping centre, Festival Place, which is managed by the property management company Estama. Westgrove will deliver cleaning, security, waste, and hard services.

Glenn Wilson, Group Managing Director of Westgrove, said: “We are incredibly proud to begin this new partnership with Festival Place and Estama. Festival Place is a vibrant and high-profile destination, and we look forward to bringing our award-winning service standards, colleague development programmes, and community-focused approach to the centre. This contract marks an exciting milestone for Westgrove as we continue to expand our portfolio across the UK.”

And James Nelson, Associate for Estama, said: “We are pleased to welcome The Westgrove Group as our new facilities management partner. Their track record in delivering high quality service at high footfall destinations, and their commitment to innovation, colleague engagement, and ESG make them an excellent fit for our new partnership at Festival Place. We are confident this collaboration will enhance the experience for our retailers, visitors, and our wider community.”

About the firm

Westgrove Group is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors; visit www.westgrove.co.uk. Besides shopping centres and retail, the firm provides FM services to the leisure, corporate, education and residential sectors.

