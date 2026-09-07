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Alarms

Software versions

by Mark Rowe

The intruder alarm manufacturer HKC Security, part of Assa Abloy, has announced upgrades to SW-10270 and SmartLink700The coordinated launch of the SW-10270 v4.4.6 firmware and SmartLink700 v1.7.8 software enables installers to configure each Technical Zone independently, rather than applying settings globally across the system.

This provides greater control over a range of applications, including detection of water, medical alarms, freeze, heat, vape and more, allowing each zone to be tailored to its specific purpose. Among the new capabilities is the introduction of 12-character descriptions for each Technical Zone. This makes programming more intuitive and provides users with clearer information should a technical event occur, the developers say.

Installers can configure new per-zone options including activation delays, configurable SIA reporting codes, Pulse and Gross detection, Internal Bell activation and the new Latch Alarm feature, which requires a user to acknowledge and clear critical technical events before returning the system to normal operation.

As for logging and reporting behaviour, installers can determine how each Technical Zone records events, displays notifications and communicates with alarm receiving centres (ARCs). This level of configuration means systems can be adapted more to the needs of individual installations, reducing unnecessary events while ensuring critical alarms receive the appropriate response, the makers add.

The ‘Weeks to Service’ timer has also been increased from 99 to 255 weeks, allowing installers to configure service reminders over a longer period and prompt end users when a service is required after two, three or four years. Meanwhile SmartLink700 v1.7.8 now fully supports the new Technical Zone functionality, while adding support for forthcoming RF Midi sensors, new RF device configuration options, enhanced programming tools and improved installer guidance.

The new software versions have also been developed to support HKC’s upcoming Midi sensor trial, for installers to have access to the latest programming features ahead of the new product launch. 

Ian Moore, Head of Technical at HKC Security, said:Our latest firmware and SmartLink700 updates give installers significantly more flexibility when designing and configuring systems. By allowing every Technical Zone to be programmed independently, installers can create more intelligent, application-specific solutions that are easier to commission and deliver a better experience for endusers. These enhancements also provide the foundation for our upcoming Midi sensor range, ensuring installers have the tools they need to install new systems quickly and efficiently, while continuing to benefit from the reliability and ease of programming that HKC is known for.

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