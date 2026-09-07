BAFE restructure

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, September 7, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Sprinkler Projects Sales Manager – Denver / Denver
Fire Alarm Sales Manager – Fresno / Fresno
Project Engineer Europe / Europe
Bid Manager / Reading, UK
Fire Engineer Scotland / Scotland
Security Engineer Scotland / Scotland
Commissioning Engineer / London, UK
Site-based Engineer / London
Project Manager / London, UK
Fire and/or Security Engineer / G1, Glasgow, Glasgow City
Post a Job Ad
Fire

BAFE restructure

by Mark Rowe

The BAFE Group has announced a restructure. A new operating model brings BAFE Holdings, the BAFE Fire Safety Register and FireQual into a more integrated Group structure, with a shared service delivery model.  David Barnes has been appointed BAFE Technical Manager, with responsibility for the operation, monitoring and ongoing performance of BAFE schemes.

At FireQual, Gillian Lees has been appointed Qualifications Development and Assessment Manager. She’s leading the development and assessment of qualifications, supported by Maria Annakin as Qualifications and Assessment Officer, with responsibility for ongoing delivery and administration. The Group is recruiting for a Group Service Delivery Manager and Group Finance Manager.

The restructure follows a series of changes to the leadership of the BAFE Group over recent years. Lewis Ramsay joined the executive leadership as Chief Operating Officer in 2025, while the Board oversight has seen the appointments of Jim Fitzpatrick as Chair of BAFE Holdings, Howard Passey as Chair of BAFE Ltd and Douglas Barnett as Chair of FireQual.

Dr Justin Maltby-Smith, Group CEO of BAFE Holdings, pictured, said: “We have been working towards this new operating model for some time and its completion gives us the foundations we need to take the Group forward. The life safety sector is entering a period of significant change, with evolving regulatory requirements and growing expectations around competence and assurance. The new structure puts BAFE and FireQual in a great position to anticipate those changes and work with our partners and the wider sector to influence how they develop, rather than simply responding as they happen.

It gives us an opportunity to build on these relationships, collaborate more closely with other industry bodies and play a greater role in championing competence, independent third-party certification and assessment across the UK.”

BAFE adds that it’s preparing to relaunch several schemes after reviewing, while FireQual is developing new qualifications aligned with the latest British Standards.

Dr Maltby-Smith added: “The work undertaken across the Group over the last few years has given us a strong foundation, but our ambitions go beyond the day-to-day operation of schemes and qualifications. We want to use our expertise and influence to support higher standards across life safety and help make independently demonstrated competence an increasingly normal and expected part of how the sector operates.”

Visit www.bafe.org.uk.

Related News

  • Fire

    Fire division

    by Mark Rowe

    At Kings Secure Technologies (KST), Andrew Cooling has joined as Managing Director of its EFire division. Andrew, pictured, has more than 25…

Close