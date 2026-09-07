MOSS subscription model

Video Management Servers Co. (VMS Co.) is a UK-supplier of servers and workstations for VMS, CCTV and AI video analytics. Alongside its new product ranges, VMS Co. offers renewed MOSS (Managed On-Site Servers) based on Dell hardware, available to buy outright or through subscription.

Nick Bowden, MD of VMS Co, says, “Bought outright, MOSS typically costs around half the price of new servers, can be delivered within ten days, and has a seven–year lifecycle. Each unit is backed by a seven-year, field-engineer-led warranty, with faster response options for mission-critical sites. Renewed servers also avoid around 3,000kg CO2e per 2U server; equivalent to the emissions from driving a petrol car for 20,000km, helping integrators and end users meet net zero goals.

“On subscription, MOSS shifts server costs from CapEx to OpEx, reducing upfront spend and avoiding capital approval delays. Servers are delivered to site but remainowned, managed, maintained and warrantied by VMS Co., combining cloud-style flexibility; supporting rental software models; but with local processing, storage and control. This cuts streaming and storage costs, reduces reliance on network connections and lowers cybersecurity and hacking exposure.”

MOSS, VMS Co argues, gives security integrators a simpler, greener and more affordable way to deploy video management and analytics infrastructure. Visit www.videomanagementservers.com.