Re-deployable CCTV cameras in west London

The UK manufacturer Revader Security was selected by the integrator North to provide over 75 re-deployable CCTV cameras to the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, as part of a contract to upgrade the council’s public space CCTV.

Revader describes its reedeployables as all-in-one surveillance solutions which combine a high definition camera, recording, onboard storage and wireless transmission in a single unit. The cameras can be installed in virtually any location, the makers say, and can be moved to target crime hotspots and other areas of interest. Typically they are used by police and local government to deter offenders, respond to developing incidents and secure prosecutions. They can operate from a range of power sources, including mains, battery and solar.

The re-deployable cameras are used by the council’s CCTV operators to tackle street crime, anti-social behaviour and fly tipping, protect property, prevent trespass, improve public safety and monitor traffic flow.

Delivered over a three-year period, this purchase was part of the Hammersmith and Fulham’s £5.4m spend on its public space CCTV (pictured, Fulham). The borough has some 1,900 cameras, among the highest density network of CCTV cameras in the UK.

Stuart Caldecourt, Managing Director at Revader, said: “we are delighted that the investment being made by Hammersmith & Fulham Council into its surveillance network is delivering results, with more police arrests enabled by high quality CCTV footage and more prosecutions supported by video evidence. We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with North to deliver cutting-edge solutions which make our communities safer and more secure.”

Visit https://www.revader.com/.

Background

The borough also prides itself on its uniformed Law Enforcement Team (LET). Rebecca Harvey is the council’s Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion and Community Safety. She said: “The LET is a key component of our multifaceted approach to community safety. Their work, alongside our investments in CCTV technology and initiatives to protect vulnerable groups, demonstrates our commitment to making H&F a safer place for all.”

The team holds regular surgeries in H&F libraries; next on Monday, August 5 at Shepherds Bush; and on August 12 at Hammersmith.