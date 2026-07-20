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Software maintenance

by Mark Rowe

Dallmeier is expanding its software maintenance offering and now provides an additional maintenance package for cameras and recorders. The German video surveillance manufacturer says this enables customers to keep their video security systems up to date for up to ten years.

The company says that long-term planning certainty is becoming increasingly important, especially for the public sector, operators of critical infrastructure, and companies with long investment cycles. With the new maintenance package, users can extend software maintenance by five years, as long-term protection against cybersecurity risks.

The new maintenance package is available for the company’s Panomera systems, pictured, single-sensor cameras, and recorders. Cameras already include five years of software maintenance as standard, and the new package extends this period to ten. For recorders, software maintenance can likewise be extended to a total of up to ten years. The maintenance package includes a license for updates, upgrades, and security updates for the camera or recorder software for an extra five years. It also includes a license for updates to the neural network used for object classification. Known relevant CVE security vulnerabilities will be addressed through appropriate security updates throughout the entire software maintenance period, subject to technical feasibility.

Christian Linthaler, Chief Sales Officer at Dallmeier said: “With the option to plan software maintenance for up to ten years, we provide our customers with a high degree of investment protection and long-term planning certainty. This is an important factor for the sustainable operation of modern video security systems, especially in the public sector and for long-term security projects.”

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