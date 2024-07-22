VIVOTEK 83 Series Fixed Cameras: Premium AI-powered, without Premium Prices

📢 83 Series Fixed Cameras: Premium AI-powered, without Premium Prices

📷 The 9383 series is your gateway to smarter security. As our first AI camera in the C-Series, it boasts an advanced Sony image sensor coupled with STARVIS 2 technology, delivering 2.5x greater dynamic range and light sensitivity.

🔎 With Smart VCA, Vision Object Analytics, and Deep Search capabilities, it’s a powerhouse of AI intelligence, making your security solutions simpler, smarter, and safer.

Key Features:

30 fps @ 2560×1920

265 Compression Technology with Smart Stream III

SNV (Supreme Night Visibility) for Low Light Conditions

WDR Pro for Unparalleled Visibility in Extremely Bright and Dark Environments

30M Smart IR III

Signed Firmware and Secure Boot

Smart Motion Detection

Trend Micro IoT Security

Smart VCA and Vision Object Analytics

