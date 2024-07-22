VIVOTEK 83 Series Fixed Cameras: Premium AI-powered, without Premium Prices

📢 83 Series Fixed Cameras: Premium AI-powered, without Premium Prices
📷 The 9383 series is your gateway to smarter security. As our first AI camera in the C-Series, it boasts an advanced Sony image sensor coupled with STARVIS 2 technology, delivering 2.5x greater dynamic range and light sensitivity.
🔎 With Smart VCA, Vision Object Analytics, and Deep Search capabilities, it’s a powerhouse of AI intelligence, making your security solutions simpler, smarter, and safer.
Key Features:
- 30 fps @ 2560×1920
- 265 Compression Technology with Smart Stream III
- SNV (Supreme Night Visibility) for Low Light Conditions
- WDR Pro for Unparalleled Visibility in Extremely Bright and Dark Environments
- 30M Smart IR III
- Signed Firmware and Secure Boot
- Smart Motion Detection
- Trend Micro IoT Security
- Smart VCA and Vision Object Analytics
Watch our video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9yHAC_LOEU
Download our flyer: https://webapi.vivotek.com/api/DownloadCenter/Download/global?p1=agyzViDSWoDVatyJ%2BycKAQ==&p2=j199RdC0wOvZ8pPmTck8Tg==
Recommended Products:
FD9383-HV: https://www.vivotek.com/fd9383-hv
IB9383-HV: https://www.vivotek.com/ib9383-hv
