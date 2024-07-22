Wednesday, July 31, 2024
VIVOTEK 83 Series Fixed Cameras: Premium AI-powered, without Premium Prices

by Josh Brace

📢 83 Series Fixed Cameras: Premium AI-powered, without Premium Prices

📷 The 9383 series is your gateway to smarter security. As our first AI camera in the C-Series, it boasts an advanced Sony image sensor coupled with STARVIS 2 technology, delivering 2.5x greater dynamic range and light sensitivity.

🔎 With Smart VCA, Vision Object Analytics, and Deep Search capabilities, it’s a powerhouse of AI intelligence, making your security solutions simpler, smarter, and safer.

Key Features:

  • 30 fps @ 2560×1920
  • 265 Compression Technology with Smart Stream III
  • SNV (Supreme Night Visibility) for Low Light Conditions
  • WDR Pro for Unparalleled Visibility in Extremely Bright and Dark Environments
  • 30M Smart IR III
  • Signed Firmware and Secure Boot
  • Smart Motion Detection
  • Trend Micro IoT Security
  • Smart VCA and Vision Object Analytics

Watch our video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9yHAC_LOEU

Download our flyer: https://webapi.vivotek.com/api/DownloadCenter/Download/global?p1=agyzViDSWoDVatyJ%2BycKAQ==&p2=j199RdC0wOvZ8pPmTck8Tg==

Recommended Products:

FD9383-HV: https://www.vivotek.com/fd9383-hv

IB9383-HV: https://www.vivotek.com/ib9383-hv

Contact our UKI BDM @Reiss Spear today!

Contact Our Sales: https://vivotek.zendesk.com/sales/app/capture-form/

#VIVOTEK #NDAA #MadeinTaiwan #Security #Surveillance #AI #Analytics #SurveillanceCameras

