Expense management

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July 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
The European Commission has approved a 145.5 million euros funding package under the Digital Europe Programme to go on European Union cybersecurity. A…
Are you prepared, asks Charles Southwood, Regional Vice President, Northern Europe and Africa, at the data management software firm Denodo, for generative…
Cyber and Fraud Centre Scotland has hailed its delivery of more than £3m of cyber resilience support and community benefit across Scotland…
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