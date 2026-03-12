CATEGORIES
Thursday, March 12, 2026
Cyber

Infosecurity Europe speakers

by Mark Rowe
Here are first details of some of the speakers at the Infosecurity Europe show, at Excel London, running this year from Tuesday to Thursday, June 2 to 4.
They include former Special Boat Service (SBS) Sergeant and SAS: Who Dares Wins star, Jason Fox. On day three of the show, Thursday, June 4 from 10:05am, he will translate the principles that underpin elite military teams into the digital domain, looking at how cyber security professionals can adopt Special Forces approaches to resilience, decision-making and leadership under pressure. Drawing on real-world operational experience, Fox will share mental models and strategies designed to help cyber leaders and teams maintain clarity, build trust and perform effectively when navigating complex and high-stakes environments.
Shlomo Kramer, one of the most influential figures in the global cyber industry, will take the stage on the Tuesday. As a founder and investor behind such companies as Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Imperva, Cato Networks and Sumo Logic, Kramer has helped shape the modern cyber landscape. Kramer will join a ‘fireside chat’, sharing his perspective on technology trends, investment dynamics and innovation cycles. He will judge Infosecurity Europe’s ‘Dragons’ Den’-style cyber start-up competition.
Also on the Tuesday, Cynthia Kaiser, former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division and now leading ransomware research at Halcyon, will offer an insider perspective on the cyber criminal economy. Drawing on years of investigating sophisticated cybercrime operations, Kaiser will explore how analysing activity across the dark web and the wider cyber criminal network can help better understand emerging ransomware tactics and anticipate the behaviour of threat actors. Kaiser will also contribute to the event’s Women in Cybersecurity panel session.
Former athlete and England Rugby World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi will take to the stage on the Wednesday, to bring lessons from elite sport to the cyber security community, exploring what it takes to lead in high-performing settings.
A keynote session on the Tuesday, from 1:50pm, by Ron Leizrowice, AI Researcher at Wiz, will cover “The Infosec Big Fat Cloud Update of the Year,” on how the rapid adoption of AI is transforming the cloud security landscape. Drawing on research into cloud-native threats, Leizrowice will outline how AI is compressing the window between misconfiguration and exploitation while expanding the attack surface around cloud control planes, identities and automated workflows.
And on the Wednesday, from 11am, Rik Ferguson, Vice President of Security Intelligence at Forescout and an Infosecurity Hall of Fame inductee, will present “Quantum is still far off, we can wait – can’t we?”. He will suggest organisations should already be preparing for the transition to post-quantum cryptography.
Registration for Infosecurity Europe is open and is free until May 5; then, the entry cost to attend will be £49.
Photo by Mark Rowe: last June’s show at the same venue.

