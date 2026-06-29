Corps Sales and Marketing Director

Corps Security has promoted Eren Stirling to Sales and Marketing Director. He joined the guarding company in 2019 as its Business Development Manager. Stirling, pictured, will lead the Corps’s sales and marketing function, focusing on brand positioning and the development of new client and partner relationships.

The firm adds that he will play a pivotal role in embedding Corps’ new, fully integrated security solutions model, which brings together Corps Security (security guarding), Corps Monitoring (remote monitoring), and Corps Intel (intelligence, risk and consultancy). The firm says this model ensures customers benefit from complete, proactive and reactive security solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Stirling began his career in security 18 years ago, working in operations before moving into front-line security management at the guard firm VSG in 2013, then transitioning into sales in 2017. He progressed at the Corps to Solutions Director in 2021, developing experience across the corporate, public, and heritage sectors. His background spans operational delivery, sales and commercial development, giving him a strong foundation for the sales and marketing director role.

Stirling said: “After an extremely successful seven years with Corps, I am grateful to be recognised for this new challenge. This new role allows me to lead and help others to thrive. We have a truly exceptional team, and I’m really excited about what we will continue to achieve together. Corps is an organisation that truly invests in its people, and I look forward to what the future holds for our business, people and for our community.”

Mike Bullock, CEO of Corps Security, said: “Eren brings an exceptional depth of knowledge of our clients, their challenges and how we can deliver meaningful value. As we continue to advance our technology capabilities, that insight positions him perfectly for this next step. In his new role, he will play a pivotal part in shaping our direction as a business, ensuring we deliver an even greater service to our customers. I am thrilled to see Eren take on this well-deserved next chapter.”

Operating model

Meanwhile the company’s new integrated operating model sees Paul Lotter appointed as Chief Operating Officer. His direct reports include Divisional Directors, National Accounts Director, Director of National Operations Centre, Mobilisation Director and Director of Corps Intel. Lotter will provide strategic and operational leadership across the business, working with operational teams to drive seamless coordination and continuous improvement. Complementing this integrated model is the Innovation & Technology Services division, led by Andrea Strong, Group Director of Technology & Innovation. Lotter has over 30 years of experience in the security sector. He first joined the Corps in 2018 as Regional Operations Director, before becoming Managing Director in 2019. He previously held senior positions at Securitas and Interserve.

Lotter said: “It is an honour to step into this role at such a transformational moment for the business. By bringing our capabilities together under one coherent model, we can draw on our expertise in guarding, technology, intelligence and innovation to provide a tailored solution for each client. I’m looking forward to supporting colleagues and the wider leadership team as we build this together.”

CEO Mike Bullock said: “Since joining Corps, Paul has contributed enormously to the direction of this business. His COO appointment is a recognition of that contribution and of his deep understanding of our long-term vision. As we move into this next chapter, Paul’s operational leadership will be central to delivering our integrated model to our customers.”

Visit https://www.corpssecurity.co.uk/.