Corps Sales and Marketing Director

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

July 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
Bristol | Full Time

Campus Support Officers

VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, June 29, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire and Security Service Engineer / LS1, Leeds, West Yorkshire
Fire Alarm Design/Estimator / SS14, Basildon, Essex
Senior Fire & Life Safety Systems Account Manager / UK - City of London
Test Karishma Vacancy / London
Business Development Manager – SE / South
Karishma Website Test Role / Loughborough
Commissioning Engineer – Fire Alarms / UK - City of London
Security Service Engineer / Chatham
Project/Service Specialist – Pleasanton CA / Pleasanton, CA
Fire Alarm Maintenance Engineer / UK - City of London
Post a Job Ad
Guarding

Corps Sales and Marketing Director

by Mark Rowe

Corps Security has promoted Eren Stirling to Sales and Marketing Director. He joined the guarding company in 2019 as its Business Development Manager. Stirling, pictured, will lead the Corps’s sales and marketing function, focusing on brand positioning and the development of new client and partner relationships.

The firm adds that he will play a pivotal role in embedding Corps’ new, fully integrated security solutions model, which brings together Corps Security (security guarding), Corps Monitoring (remote monitoring), and Corps Intel (intelligence, risk and consultancy). The firm says this model ensures customers benefit from complete, proactive and reactive security solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Stirling began his career in security 18 years ago, working in operations before moving into front-line security management at the guard firm VSG in 2013, then transitioning into sales in 2017. He progressed at the Corps to Solutions Director in 2021, developing experience across the corporate, public, and heritage sectors. His background spans operational delivery, sales and commercial development, giving him a strong foundation for the sales and marketing director role.

Stirling said: “After an extremely successful seven years with Corps, I am grateful to be recognised for this new challenge. This new role allows me to lead and help others to thrive. We have a truly exceptional team, and I’m really excited about what we will continue to achieve together. Corps is an organisation that truly invests in its people, and I look forward to what the future holds for our business, people and for our community.”

Mike Bullock, CEO of Corps Security, said: “Eren brings an exceptional depth of knowledge of our clients, their challenges and how we can deliver meaningful value. As we continue to advance our technology capabilities, that insight positions him perfectly for this next step. In his new role, he will play a pivotal part in shaping our direction as a business, ensuring we deliver an even greater service to our customers. I am thrilled to see Eren take on this well-deserved next chapter.”

Operating model

Meanwhile the company’s new integrated operating model sees Paul Lotter appointed as Chief Operating Officer. His direct reports include Divisional Directors, National Accounts Director, Director of National Operations Centre, Mobilisation Director and Director of Corps Intel. Lotter will provide strategic and operational leadership across the business, working with operational teams to drive seamless coordination and continuous improvement. Complementing this integrated model is the Innovation & Technology Services division, led by Andrea Strong, Group Director of Technology & Innovation. Lotter has over 30 years of experience in the security sector. He first joined the Corps in 2018 as Regional Operations Director, before becoming Managing Director in 2019. He previously held senior positions at Securitas and Interserve.

Lotter said: “It is an honour to step into this role at such a transformational moment for the business. By bringing our capabilities together under one coherent model, we can draw on our expertise in guarding, technology, intelligence and innovation to provide a tailored solution for each client. I’m looking forward to supporting colleagues and the wider leadership team as we build this together.”

CEO Mike Bullock said: “Since joining Corps, Paul has contributed enormously to the direction of this business. His COO appointment is a recognition of that contribution and of his deep understanding of our long-term vision. As we move into this next chapter, Paul’s operational leadership will be central to delivering our integrated model to our customers.”

Visit https://www.corpssecurity.co.uk/.

Related News

  • Guarding

    FM MBO

    by Mark Rowe

    A West Yorkshire-based security and facilities management (FM) contractor has completed a management buyout (MBO) with funding from a bank. Triton Group…

  • Guarding

    Dogs and detection

    by Mark Rowe

    August 26 was International Dog Day. Andrew Ackers, Canine Operations Manager and Training Co-ordinator at Securitas UK, discusses how dogs are trained…

  • Guarding

    Spotlight on SSAIB firm

    by Mark Rowe

    Meet Farqan Alam, pictured, Managing Director of the SSAIB certified firm Leverage Security.   Can you give us a general overview of…

Close