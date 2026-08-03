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Integrated Systems

Hanwha integration

by Mark Rowe

The cloud video management platform Videoloft has launched an integration with Hanwha Vision, whereby users and security integrators can connect Hanwha cameras and recorders to the Videoloft platform.

The integration supports Hanwha cameras, and network and digital recorders (NVRs and DVRs), including equipment previously sold under the Hanwha Techwin, Samsung Techwin and Wisenet names. Because the integration has been developed specifically for Hanwha equipment, users no longer need to rely on the inter-operability interfaces from ONVIF to connect these systems to Videoloft. Once connected, Hanwha cameras can be viewed and managed alongside cameras from other supported manufacturers through a single Videoloft account. This gives businesses manage video from multiple sites or a mixture of camera brands, rather than requiring separate systems for different locations or equipment.

James West, CEO and co-founder of Videoloft, said: “Demand for Hanwha support has grown as more customers and security integrators move away from Hikvision and Dahua systems. We developed this direct integration in response, giving them a dependable way to connect Hanwha cameras and recorders to Videoloft without relying on ONVIF.”

The developer says that the launch supports Videoloft’s wider approach to cloud migration: a business, it says, should be able to modernise their video surveillance without being forced to replace functioning cameras or move to a closed hardware ecosystem.

More details at https://videoloft.com/hanwha-wisenet-cloud-storage/.

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