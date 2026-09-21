King’s Award for Enterprise

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

September 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
Women in Security Awards 2026
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Senior Security Consultant – Datacentre Security Systems / UK
Business Development Manager – Data Centre Solutions / Watford/Remote
Project Manager / London
Security Engineer – Service and Install / UK & Ireland
Mechanical Estimator – East Midlands / East Midlands
Security Project Manager – London/Hybrid / London
Security Project Manager – London/Hybrid / London
Business Development Manager – Fire / East Midlands and South
Fire & Security Project Co-Ordinator – St Albans / St Albans
Site Manager / Nationwide
Post a Job Ad
Physical Security

King’s Award for Enterprise

by Mark Rowe

The Key Safe Company, based in Worcester, was presented with a King’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire, Beatrice Grant, pictured right, during her visit to the company’s headquarters. Pictured left accepting the award is CEO David Ogden. 

The event, attended by other local dignitaries, included a tour of the company’s premises at Nunnery Park in Hornhill Road, a demonstration on the company’s ‘attack wall’ and the formal presentation of the King’s Award trophy. Three key safes were put through an attack test using a hammer. Two competitor products lasted only seconds before failing, while the ark Tamo, the key safe recognised in these annual awards, remained locked and secured to the wall.

CEO David Ogden launched The Key Safe Company in 1996 to specialise in key storage and access. Its products are used by home owners, care providers, local authorities, emergency services and businesses; with more than three million sold to date. The technology, unlike conventional push-button mechanisms, allows each button to be used multiple times within a single code which creates more than 9.7 million possible combinations.

Beatrice Grant, Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire, said: “It is always an enormous honour to recognise fantastic businesses here in Worcestershire on behalf of His Majesty the King. I enjoyed being shown around The Key Safe Company, meeting many of the staff in the process and learning about their products. I can see immediately why The Key Safe Company has won this award, and against formidable competition from thousands of competing companies around the United Kingdom.

“The award represents the culmination of almost 30 years of British design, engineering and continuous improvement. Such success is a tribute not only to David’s leadership and management, but also to all of the staff who make up this successful team, without which no business can prosper. The business continues to push the boundaries of innovative thinking and design, and cement their reputation as a leading key-safe provider. I congratulate The Key Safe Company and thank everyone for their work and wish the company continued success in the future.”

David Ogden, CEO and Founder of The Key Safe Company, said: “It’s a very proud moment for us all. I’d like to thank the team for making this a reality. If it wasnt for the team, our customers and us listening to our customers, this really wouldn’t have happened. We’re the best kept secret, we genuinely do think that. It’s moments like this that make us all very proud.

“We’re extremely grateful for His Majesty’s recognition of our innovation and the development of our latest Tamo range of key safes. We’ve got five years of this recognition, and I think we can do Worcester proud. I want to give a huge thank you to everybody who came to celebrate with us.

I’m always genuinely blown away by how the team behave and how they represent the business and the county at trade shows and events. We’ll be focusing on building on that, and hopefully growing this team and this business through this recognition.”

About The Key Safe Company

The firm employs 27 people at its Worcester headquarters. The King’s Awards for Enterprise are now in their 60th year.

Related News

Close