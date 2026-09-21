The Key Safe Company, based in Worcester, was presented with a King’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire, Beatrice Grant, pictured right, during her visit to the company’s headquarters. Pictured left accepting the award is CEO David Ogden.

The event, attended by other local dignitaries, included a tour of the company’s premises at Nunnery Park in Hornhill Road, a demonstration on the company’s ‘attack wall’ and the formal presentation of the King’s Award trophy. Three key safes were put through an attack test using a hammer. Two competitor products lasted only seconds before failing, while the ark Tamo, the key safe recognised in these annual awards, remained locked and secured to the wall.

CEO David Ogden launched The Key Safe Company in 1996 to specialise in key storage and access. Its products are used by home owners, care providers, local authorities, emergency services and businesses; with more than three million sold to date. The technology, unlike conventional push-button mechanisms, allows each button to be used multiple times within a single code which creates more than 9.7 million possible combinations.

Beatrice Grant, Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire, said: “It is always an enormous honour to recognise fantastic businesses here in Worcestershire on behalf of His Majesty the King. I enjoyed being shown around The Key Safe Company, meeting many of the staff in the process and learning about their products. I can see immediately why The Key Safe Company has won this award, and against formidable competition from thousands of competing companies around the United Kingdom.

“The award represents the culmination of almost 30 years of British design, engineering and continuous improvement. Such success is a tribute not only to David’s leadership and management, but also to all of the staff who make up this successful team, without which no business can prosper. The business continues to push the boundaries of innovative thinking and design, and cement their reputation as a leading key-safe provider. I congratulate The Key Safe Company and thank everyone for their work and wish the company continued success in the future.”

David Ogden, CEO and Founder of The Key Safe Company, said: “It’s a very proud moment for us all. I’d like to thank the team for making this a reality. If it wasn’t for the team, our customers and us listening to our customers, this really wouldn’t have happened. We’re the best kept secret, we genuinely do think that. It’s moments like this that make us all very proud.

“We’re extremely grateful for His Majesty’s recognition of our innovation and the development of our latest Tamo range of key safes. We’ve got five years of this recognition, and I think we can do Worcester proud. I want to give a huge thank you to everybody who came to celebrate with us.

“I’m always genuinely blown away by how the team behave and how they represent the business and the county at trade shows and events. We’ll be focusing on building on that, and hopefully growing this team and this business through this recognition.”

About The Key Safe Company

The firm employs 27 people at its Worcester headquarters. The King’s Awards for Enterprise are now in their 60th year.