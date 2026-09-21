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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Senior Security Consultant – Datacentre Security Systems / UK
Business Development Manager – Data Centre Solutions / Watford/Remote
Project Manager / London
Security Engineer – Service and Install / UK & Ireland
Mechanical Estimator – East Midlands / East Midlands
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Guarding

FM and Security Services framework supplier

by Mark Rowe
The Keyholding Company (TKC) has been named as a supplier on Government Commercial Agency’s GCA RM6378 Facilities Management and Security Services framework, across Lots 4c (Physical and Electronic Security Systems and Services) and 4d (Security Advisory and Assessment Services).
Government Commercial Agency (GCA) is the UK’s central commercial and procurement organisation, that came into being in April 2026, taking over from the Crown Commercial Service. As the UK’s largest public procurement agency GCA is there to create a simpler procurement experience, it states.
TKC already has positions on ESPO 347_26, NHS SBS10502, Commercial Services Group Y24007 and Durham County Council DN707656. Together, they give public sector buyers a compliant, pre-qualified route to procure TKC’s range of security services without the need for a full tender, the contractor says. For a full breakdown of what each security services framework covers, and how they can streamline your security procurement, read their guide here.
Social value
As a registered SME that is also B Corp certified, TKC states that it can provide a route to market that aligns clearly with the social value objectives of the Procurement Act of 2023 and PPN 026: The Social Value Model. Nick Caton, Chief Commercial Officer at TKC, said: “Security is an increasing focus for all public sector organisations; we see this day in day out as we deliver services to health, education and central Government customers. Thanks to the hard work of the TKC team and the support of GCA at events such as ‘Meet the Buyer’, we are proud to be awarded a place on the framework as it represents a real acceleration of TKC’s strategy to deliver services to the public sector. I would encourage any SME thinking of bidding for GCA or other public sector frameworks to do so – we are always happy to share our experiences and help if we can.”
About the firm
TKC is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring contractors approved by the sector regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA). Visit www.keyholding.com.

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