FM and Security Services framework supplier

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September 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
Assist Security Group (ASG) has appointed Jim McFedries as Chief Business Development Officer. The firm says that McFedries, pictured, will work on…
A £21.5m contract with Tate to deliver security and visitor services across the art institution’s locations, including in London Tate Britain and…
Among the winners at the recent 2026 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), FRG Events, the specialist events division of First Response…
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