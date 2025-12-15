Aperio wireless lock integration

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions completed the integration of their Aperio wireless lock with access control from Rhombus, an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and software integrations together under a single pane of glass.

“With this integration, customers can now extend the power of Rhombus into doors and areas where wired access control simply isn’t practical. Pairing ASSA ABLOY’s industry-leading Aperio wireless locks with the Rhombus cloud platform gives a flexible, scalable, and truly unified approach to security. From schools to hospitals, manufacturers to enterprises, this partnership is further enabling organizations to manage access, video, sensors, and AI-driven intelligence through a single, cloud-based experience; no on-prem servers or complex deployments required,” said Brandon Salzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Rhombus.

The Aperio integration offers Rhombus customers a way to connect additional openings to both new and existing access control installations. Aperio is a global wireless platform that works with extensive locking hardware options from ASSA ABLOY Group brands, offering the flexibility to address a variety of applications throughout any facility. The platform uses wireless communication (IEEE 802.15.4) between the lock and an Aperio hub to provide real-time communication with the access control system, simplifying installation and reducing costs.

The Rhombus access control suite is a sophisticated enterprise solution that pairs with Rhombus cameras, sensors, and alarms creating a complete ecosystem for managing building security – helping drive faster, smarter investigations, increase security visibility and reduce threats. Rhombus Console then becomes the central nervous system of your physical security; a user-friendly, cloud video management system designed to unify and streamline camera, access control, and live monitoring applications, easily scaled to unlimited cameras, doors, users, devices, and locations.

“Rhombus brings a modern, cloud-native approach that makes it easier for organizations to unify and manage security across their entire environment,” said Angelo Faenza, Head of Access Control Solutions at ASSA ABLOY. “Through this integration, customers can experience the flexibility of Aperio locks alongside the simplicity and scalability of the Rhombus platform—removing the barriers of traditional access control and enabling smarter, more connected facilities.”

Visit www.assaabloydss.com, www.intelligentopenings.com.