The security, guarding and facilities management (FM) contractor Bidvest Noonan has appointed Marielle Howitt as Director of Operations, leading service delivery across its Education and Public Sector work in the UK.

The firm reports that Howitt, pictured, brings more than 15 years of senior leadership experience. She has held operational leadership roles with responsibility for large teams, transformation programmes and the design of operating models.

James Gates, Managing Director for Southern Solutions at Bidvest Noonan, said: “Marielle brings substantial experience in leading complex operations and delivering transformation at scale, together with a genuine commitment to people and service excellence. Her appointment strengthens our Education and Public Sector business in the UK and supports our ambition to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients.”

And Howitt said: “I am delighted to be joining Bidvest Noonan, a business with a strong reputation for looking after its customers. I look forward to working with our teams and clients, building on strong foundations and creating an environment where our people can perform at their best. My focus will be on delivering reliable, high-quality services and lasting value for the organisations and communities we support.”

About the firm

Bidvest Noonan employs over 27,000 people across Ireland and the UK, providing services such as cleaning, ground maintenance, security, and technical services whether stand-alone, bundled, or integrated. Visit https://bidvestnoonan.com/. Among its security clients are University College London (UCL) and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin.