British canoeist, and 2028 Olympic hopeful, Peter Linksted, sponsored by Video Management Servers (VMS Co), joined senior GB teammates Adam Burgess and Ryan Westley to win gold at the Canoe Slalom ICF World Championships, held in Oklahoma City earlier this month. The gold came in the men’s team event at the venue due to host part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Peter said: “I’m so proud I can call myself a World Champion for the first time. It was such a strong team effort with Adam and Ryan, learning from the best in a high–pressure, competition environment. Ryan was gold medalist at the World Cup in Paulast year took silver at the world championship in Australia and Adam is a silver medalistfrom the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

Peter had completed the first three World Cup events of the season; in Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Germany. The races gave him experience on the senior circuit, adapting to conditions, as well as building momentum for theWorld Championships and ultimately the team gold. The team delivered a faultless run in 93.18 seconds, pushing France into second place. Pictured with medals are Adam Burgess, Ryan Westley and Peter Linksted.

Peter will continue his preparation and race acclimatization over the coming weeks as he targets a crucial run of races in the second half of the season:

• World Cup 4, Paris, France: 3–5 September

• World Cup 5, La Seu d’Urgell, Spain: 11–13 September

• European Championships, Ivrea, Italy: 25–27 September

Peter, Adam and Ryan’s success was part of a six–medal haul for Team GB, which included golds for Joe Clark, Silver for Adam Burgess and Bronze for Kimberley Woods, Lois Leaver and Sam Leaver.