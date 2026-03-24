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Guarding

Corps chair

by Mark Rowe

The guarding and security contractor Corps Security has appointed Fiona Strens as Chair of its Board. Strens, pictured, has served as Non-Executive Director at the Corps since 2021. Her role will begin in April, where she will succeed Chris Nickols, who has served a full term. Nickols will stay on as a Non-Executive Director over the coming months.

Strens brings a 30-year career spanning defence, security, public safety and resilience, with strategy and leadership roles across the public and private sectors.  She is a Professor and Centre Director at the University of Lincoln, where she leads the Centre for Defence & Security Artificial Intelligence (CDSAI); and was Professor of Practice in Security & Resilience at the University of Strathclyde.

Strens co-founded the AI-enabled video analytics company CrowdVision and led the business for ten years. Her career has also included senior roles within the Government, including the UK Ministry of Defence.

She will head the Corps Board of: Mike Bullock, Chief Executive Officer; Kathryn Fleming, Non-Executive Director; Chris Nickols, Non-Executive Director; and Paul Craggs, Chief Financial Officer.

She said: “I am delighted to become Chair of Corps Security following my contribution as Non-Executive Director for the past four years. The company can be proud of what has been achieved recently – a combination of growth and modernisation, while preserving the sense of purpose and ethos that makes this company so special. I look forward to working with the Board, CEO and wider team to accelerate and consolidate this progress, developing forward-thinking strategies that enhance security, efficiency and innovation for all our customers and strengthen the performance and resilience of Corps.”

Mike Bullock, Chief Executive Officer of Corps Security, said: “Fiona has been an integral part of the Corps Board since 2021, and I am thrilled to see her become Chair. Her breadth of experience across defence, security and resilience is invaluable. I would also like to thank Chris Nickols for his dedication over the last six years. Corps extends its sincere thanks for his contribution and commitment to the organisation, and we wish him well for the future.”

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