The life-safety systems manufacturer, C-TEC, has launched FastConvert, a four to eight-way conventional to addressable zone converter.

It’s designed for the conversion and upgrade of a multi-zone conventional fire system to an addressable CAST system using pre-existing wiring, and can save fire alarm installers thousands of pounds, the Wigan-based firm says. Compatible with C-TEC’s XFP and ZFP CAST fire systems and its CAST-PRO fire detection and alarm devices, FastConvert enables engineers to carry out upgrades of conventional to more addressable systems.

Andy Green, C-TEC’s Marketing Director said: “FastConvert is a clever innovation designed with the installer in mind. As fire detection and alarm technology has improved, more and more sites are looking to upgrade their old conventional systems to addressable, not just because the conventional devices are reaching end of life, but also because an addressable system can identify the precise location of a fire or fault, facilitate sophisticated cause and effects and reduce false alarms.

“We are definitely seeing this in schools, care homes and hotels where FastConvert is coming into its own as an ingenious retrofit upgrade solution which can utilise a conventional system’s existing zone wiring whilst maintaining compliance with BS 5839-1.”

The company is hosting a webinar on FastConvert’s features on Thursday, April 23. See also the C-TEC website for a case study of the converter and CAST-PRO fire detection and alarm devices as used in a hotel in Hampshire.